Should You Use Ethanol-Free Fuel In Your Lawn Mower? Here's What You Need To Know

Nearly anyone with a lawnmower knows how frustrating it is to pull that starter cord only for the engine to fail to start. While this problem might be a result of blocked air filters, issues with the spark plug, or a clog in the fuel system, the kind of fuel you use could be just as important. Now, every time you roll up to the pumps, you might have seen gas pumps labeled "ethanol-free". As such, you may have wondered what it means.

Well, ethanol-free gas is, as the name suggests, just gasoline with no ethanol or fuel additives. Of course, it might not be quite as popular as ethanol-blended fuel, as it will probably be more expensive than anything else on the pumps. But still, some drivers prefer ethanol-free gas because it offers better mileage and reduces engine damage.

But does that really mean that you should consider using it with your outdoor power equipment, like your lawnmower? For the most part, mower engines are built to operate on regular unleaded gas with a high octane rating or gasoline that contains less than 10% ethanol. Experts claim, however, that the best fuel for most lawn mower engines is ethanol-free Gas (E0). After all, when you use blends with more ethanol than E10, you'll be asking for trouble, because blends like E15 can lead to poor engine performance or, even worse, shorten your mower's life by damaging the engine.