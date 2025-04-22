How Much Ethanol Is In 87 Octane Gas? (And Can You Use 85 Octane Instead?)

87 octane gasoline, often called "regular" gas, is one of the most commonly used fuels in the United States. But what gives it that 87 rating is a word you've probably heard a time or two: Ethanol. Regular 87 octane gasoline in the U.S. contains about 10% of it. This renewable biofuel (made mainly from corn) is the special ingredient in the blend also known as E10. It's the standard formulation for most fuel sold at American pumps.

Interestingly, the base gasoline in this mixture, known as "sub-octane," actually has a rating of 84 octane. It's the ethanol that boosts the fuel's rating to 87, thanks to ethanol's naturally high-octane value of around 114. So, while many might assume that ethanol is simply an environmentally friendly additive, it's actually doing much of the heavy lifting when it comes to meeting octane standards.

Ethanol isn't just added for performance. It's also a cleaner-burning alternative to petroleum-based octane boosters like BTEX compounds (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene), which are carcinogenic. By using ethanol to reach the required octane rating, gas companies can reduce the toxicity of their fuel, contributing to lower emissions and better air quality. On top of this, ethanol's ability to clean engine components and reduce buildup means it can help extend an engine's life and reduce maintenance costs over time.

