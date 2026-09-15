The Ford F-150 Just Got A Carhartt Trim, And It's More Than Just A Badge
Ford's F-Series pickup trucks have now topped the yearly best-sellers list for 49 years running, and if the 2026 numbers are any indication, the F-Series will officially make it a cool half-century at year's end. Over that dominant stretch, Ford's F-150 has continued to be a sales floor beast for Ford, and has often served as the face of the "Built Ford Tough" marketing machine.
The F-150 has seen its fair share of upgrades and re-designs over the years, too, of course. Though the company is hardly set to give its best-selling truck a full-on facelift for the 2027 model year, Ford does have a few notable changes in store for the F-150. That includes a brand team up with another Detroit-based company known for bringing toughness to the work site: Carhartt. The brand has been outfitting work site professionals and a certain sect of skaters alike with durable jackets, pants, overalls, and more since before the legendary Henry Ford founded his namesake automotive brand.
As Carhartt and Ford run in different corners of the consumer market, you might think such a team-up would entail little more than Ford adding a fresh Carhartt badge to the F-150. The factions have instead collaborated on a completely new, Carhartt-centric trim package for the F-150 that sees the clothing brand's mark splashed all over different features, including the vehicle's crew cab interior and its work-ready truck bed.
What to know about he Carhartt Ford F-150
As far as the badging in concerned, you can rest easy knowing that Ford's Carhartt F-150 is actually getting one with the clothing brand's iconic logo, and the Carhartt name looks pretty great entrenched underneath the F-150 logo. You'll also find the Carhartt name emblazoned across the F-150's tailgate, in its work-ready bed protector, as well as its all-weather floor mats, which are designed to mimic the bottom of Carhartt's newly released tool bag.
The Carhartt name is also stitched into the F-150's seats, which are inspired by the look, design, and texture of the brand's clothing. Ford's design team took that approach down to even minute details, assembling the fabric on the seat covers with the same triple-stitch design as the brand's clothing and must-have work gloves.
Apart from logo and Carhartt-inspired flourishes, the trim package also fronts a couple of unique exterior features. That includes a set of trim-specific 20-inch wheels and headlamps, distinctive fender vents, and a lower rocker setup. The Carhartt F-150 also features a cowl hood, which is intended to give it a more aggressive, work-ready look. Now, for a little bad news, which is that the Carhartt package will add a total of $4,195 to the cost of your F-150, with Ford setting its MSRP at a robust $62,660. If you're okay ponying up that cash to add a little Carhartt flash to your new F-150, you can pre-order your truck today, with expected delivery in early 2027.