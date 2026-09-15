The Ford F-150 Just Got A Carhartt Trim, And It's More Than Just A Badge

Ford's F-Series pickup trucks have now topped the yearly best-sellers list for 49 years running, and if the 2026 numbers are any indication, the F-Series will officially make it a cool half-century at year's end. Over that dominant stretch, Ford's F-150 has continued to be a sales floor beast for Ford, and has often served as the face of the "Built Ford Tough" marketing machine.

The F-150 has seen its fair share of upgrades and re-designs over the years, too, of course. Though the company is hardly set to give its best-selling truck a full-on facelift for the 2027 model year, Ford does have a few notable changes in store for the F-150. That includes a brand team up with another Detroit-based company known for bringing toughness to the work site: Carhartt. The brand has been outfitting work site professionals and a certain sect of skaters alike with durable jackets, pants, overalls, and more since before the legendary Henry Ford founded his namesake automotive brand.

As Carhartt and Ford run in different corners of the consumer market, you might think such a team-up would entail little more than Ford adding a fresh Carhartt badge to the F-150. The factions have instead collaborated on a completely new, Carhartt-centric trim package for the F-150 that sees the clothing brand's mark splashed all over different features, including the vehicle's crew cab interior and its work-ready truck bed.