5 Harbor Freight Yard Tools That Outshine Ryobi's In Price And Quality

One of the go-to shopping spots for amateur DIYers and trade professionals is Harbor Freight, thanks to the careful balance between quality and affordability in everything the hardware retailer sells. At Harbor Freight, you can find a wide assortment of hand tools, power tools, storage solutions, small accessories, and more, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many products rated below 4 stars. Harbor Freight customers are generally pleased with the quality they receive, especially at such low prices.

Harbor Freight is able to keep prices so low by simply cutting out the middleman and engineering its own tools. That's why the majority of the brands you'll come across are actually owned by Harbor Freight, and why power tool prices here tend to be lower than at Home Depot, Lowe's, and other hardware retailers when you shop bigger tool brands like Makita, DeWalt, or Ryobi. Even better, many of the tools that are cheaper at Harbor Freight are also more powerful or offer more features than alternatives from larger tool brands. After browsing through the online store, we've gathered five Harbor Freight yard tools that outshine Ryobi's.