Harbor Freight Claims Its New Bauer 20V Cordless Pruner Can Cut Branches Over An Inch Thick

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Whether you have a large or small garden, there's bound to be a stem or two that needs to be cut. While you can do it by hand, a power tool like the Bauer Cordless Pruner can make the job easier. In general, Bauer products are known to be affordable, and its 20V Brushless Cordless Pruner isn't any different at $64.99. However, this is the tool-only price; you will need to factor in the cost of a 20V battery if you don't have one yet, which will set you back another $38 for the 2Ah model at the retailer(plus a charger). To put this into perspective, Harbor Freight's tool is still less than half the price of a similar product in the Ryobi line up, the $149 tool-only version of the ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Pruner.

Designed for all kinds of landscaping needs, the Bauer pruner is made for trimming woody foliage. According to Harbor Freight, its brushless motor and hardened steel blades can handle up to 1.1-inch diameter branches and stems. The manufacturer also claims you'll be able to get through at least 2,000 cuts on a single 2Ah battery charge, so it's more than enough for a day's worth of landscaping work. It's also pretty compact, measuring a little over 12 inches on its longest side and weighing only 2 lbs (or just about two soda cans). Apart from this, it has other features for added peace of mind like an LED light for improved visibility and an ergonomic grip for comfort.