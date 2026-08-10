Harbor Freight Claims Its New Bauer 20V Cordless Pruner Can Cut Branches Over An Inch Thick
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Whether you have a large or small garden, there's bound to be a stem or two that needs to be cut. While you can do it by hand, a power tool like the Bauer Cordless Pruner can make the job easier. In general, Bauer products are known to be affordable, and its 20V Brushless Cordless Pruner isn't any different at $64.99. However, this is the tool-only price; you will need to factor in the cost of a 20V battery if you don't have one yet, which will set you back another $38 for the 2Ah model at the retailer(plus a charger). To put this into perspective, Harbor Freight's tool is still less than half the price of a similar product in the Ryobi line up, the $149 tool-only version of the ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Pruner.
Designed for all kinds of landscaping needs, the Bauer pruner is made for trimming woody foliage. According to Harbor Freight, its brushless motor and hardened steel blades can handle up to 1.1-inch diameter branches and stems. The manufacturer also claims you'll be able to get through at least 2,000 cuts on a single 2Ah battery charge, so it's more than enough for a day's worth of landscaping work. It's also pretty compact, measuring a little over 12 inches on its longest side and weighing only 2 lbs (or just about two soda cans). Apart from this, it has other features for added peace of mind like an LED light for improved visibility and an ergonomic grip for comfort.
Is the Bauer 20V Cordless Pruner worth buying?
Since it's a new product, there aren't that many reviews yet for the Bauer 20V Cordless Pruner at time of writing. However, early feedback from Harbor Freight customers have been generally positive. As of July 2026, all three of its reviewers didn't just give it a 5-star rating, but also recommended it. One reviewer, who has arthritis, noted that they really enjoyed using the tool. Another person praised its long battery life and ability to cut through everything from flowers, to bushes and trees. When given the choice between this and another no-name brand, another happy customer mentioned they were happy they got this instead, remarking how easy it was through cut through larger tree limbs.
While they're not the top choice for professionals, we've mentioned before that Bauer power tools are considered good, especially for people on a budget. In fact, similar gardening-related products in the Bauer portfolio have performed well in the past. The Bauer's 20V Cordless 5-Inch Pruning Saw even made into our list of Harbor Freight products that shouldn't be missed because of its size-to-power ratio. However, the Cordless Pruner is an in-store exclusive, so you can't just check it out online — you'll have to take a trip down to your local brick-and-mortar to pick one up. That said, there are plenty of other Harbor Freight gardening tools that might not even be on your radar which might be worth a look, ranging from rolling work seats and portable green houses to multi-pattern watering wands and beyond.