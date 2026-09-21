How Many Batteries Do You Really Need For Your Milwaukee Tools?

Milwaukee has one of the biggest selections of cordless power tools of any major brand on the market. The company has over 250 tools in its M18 line alone. This is one of the many reasons that the brand is so popular. There are tons of options to choose from, giving users a tool for every job. The cornerstone of this technology is the brand's Redlithium batteries. These highly efficient lithium-ion battery packs are essential to the operation of each and every one of the brand's cordless tools. That means that anyone who wants to start building up their tool collection is also going to need a reasonable number of batteries to power them.

Some people who are first getting into collecting Milwaukee tools might be a little confused about how many of these batteries they really need. A lot of people in the world of power tools will tell you that there is no such thing as having too many, but lithium-ion batteries aren't exactly cheap. There are many reasons why Milwaukee's power tool batteries are so expensive, including the cost of materials, the tech that goes into them, and brand-name premiums. So, understandably, you might be hesitant to go out and buy up a ton of them. You might also be a little confused about voltage and capacity requirements, which can have a major impact on what tools you can power and how efficiently you can operate them once they're attached. Learning a bit more about these batteries and how they work can help you make a more informed decision about how many you should buy on your next trip to the hardware store.