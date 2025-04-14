Milwaukee M12 5.0 High Output Vs. 6.0: Which Battery Should You Get? (According To Reviews)

Nearly every major power tool brand has an large selection of battery packs to go with its products. Some even have multiple battery systems intended for different use cases. For example, Milwaukee has the M12, M18, and MX Fuel systems of power tools and corresponding batteries. Within each of those systems are multiple battery packs of varying size and capacity, enough to make anyone at least a little confused about what they actually need.

Within Milwaukee's M12 12-volt system are two battery packs designed for use in power tools: the M12 Redlithium 5.0 amp-hour High Output battery and the M12 Redlithium 6.0 battery. These battery packs seem the same at a casual glance, and they'll both run you the same $119.00 at your local Home Depot. Logic dictates that the 6.0 is the better battery — since it's newer and has a slightly higher capacity — but according to user reviews, that may not necessarily be the case. The user reviews for the M12 Redlithium 6.0 battery on the Milwaukee website are skewed heavily negative. More than two out of three users gave it a single star out of five, and it has an average rating of under two stars. The M12 5.0 XC high-output battery has a stellar 4.7 average rating, with almost 90% of reviewers giving it a perfect score.

