Tires are one of those car expenses that we'd probably rather not think about, and while there are plenty of tire myths to stop believing, being an inevitable motoring expense isn't one of them. And, while we might baulk when shelling out for tires, tires are more than just rubber and can significantly reduce the risk of being in an accident. So, like it or not, replacing worn tires is not really optional — which is unfortunate, given that they also represent one of the largest vehicle maintenance expenses.

But just how much did tires cost in the 1960s, and how do those prices compare to today's? Around the beginning of the decade, Morris County Library's historic prices listing tells us that buying a tire from Sears in 1962 would cost you between $55.76 and $75.76 a set. By 1966, figures from Modern Tire Dealer (MTD) quoted prices of $32.70 for a tire, or $130.80 per set. For today's prices, we can refer to data compiled by Search Tires; this shows that the median American consumer paid $212 per tire in 2026, or $848 a set.

What this data doesn't tell us is how big a proportion of income the 1960s figure represents, and how it compares to the current day. We'll break this down in full later, but in practical terms, a set of tires in 1966 cost more than a week's wage for the average worker. You'll be pleased to know that today, a set of tires only costs about three days' wages for the same worker.