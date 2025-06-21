What Is A Radial Tire & How Does It Differ From Other Options?

To be clear, radial and bias-ply tires are all built to serve the same purpose – to absorb road shocks and offer traction. While both might appear identical from the outside, under that appearance lies a world of differences in performance and structure. One of the biggest differences is how radial tires are built internally.

When it comes to construction, radial tires are built with steel belts that run perpendicular to the direction of travel. Bias-ply tires, on the other hand, feature crisscross fabric plies angled diagonally at 30 to 45 degrees. At first, this might sound like a minor tweak, but these structural changes are part of the biggest changes made to car tires over the last 100 years, and can affect the vehicle's comfort, performance, and ride quality.

In fact, the design of radial tires makes their sidewall flexible and tread surfaces flatter, and this creates room for better grip and smoother rides. Meanawhile, on the other side, the design for bias-ply tires makes the sidewalls rigid, which can help tackle rugged off-road conditions or carry heavy loads. However, the rigid construction of these tires has a drawback: It hinders them from moving at fast speeds because of the decrease in traction, which translates to low fuel efficiency.