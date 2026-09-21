Ryobi 40V Power Cleaner: What's New With This Model And How Much Does It Cost?

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Alongside its famous range of DIY tools, its home landscaping range, and its outdoor recreation products, Ryobi also sells plenty of cleaning tools. Some are top-selling items most fans of the brand will know, while others are more obscure tools many people might not know exist. Its previous-generation 40V HP power cleaner was one of the more widely known cleaning tools in its range, having racked up more than 770 reviews at Home Depot. However, user opinion was decidedly mixed. Some were impressed, but a significant proportion of buyers were not happy with its performance and reliability.

Enter Ryobi's new 40V HP Brushless 1000 PSI 1.0 GPM Cordless Cold Water Electric Power Cleaner, which aims to address some of the older model's shortcomings. As with its predecessor, the $189 tool is part of the brand's 40V HP range. It is, however, much more powerful, offering up to 1,000 PSI compared to the previous generation tool's 600 PSI. Its flow rate is also improved, with the new tool peaking at 1.0 GPM (gallons per minute) according to Ryobi. In contrast, the old tool topped out at 0.7 GPM.

The new cleaner has two power modes that allow users to prioritize either cleaning power or runtime. Ryobi claims that an 8Ah battery should deliver half an hour of runtime on max power mode, while a 4Ah battery will last 14 minutes on the same setting.