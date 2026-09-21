How To String Up A DeWalt Weed Eater Head The Right Way

There are a handful of common issues with DeWalt weed eaters, but the most universal is running out of line. To get back into action, first you need to identify the type of head on your trimmer. A QuickLoad head rewinds without being disassembled, while the standard design requires you to remove the head, then wind two lengths of line onto it. You'll also need to make sure you have the right size line for a Dewalt string trimmer. For a QuickLoad head:

Remove the battery. Cut a single length of line no longer than 25 feet. Turn the spool head until the eyelets in the spool housing line up with the arrow on the head. Push the line through one eyelet and feed it through until it comes out the opposite eyelet. Pull the line until the two ends are equal in length. Hold the spool cap with one hand, then turn the spool head counterclockwise with the other to wind the line onto the internal spool. Keep the line straight and be careful to avoid snags while winding. Stop when you have about 5 inches of line outside each side of the spool housing. Check the head to make sure the line is seated evenly and the cap isn't loose. You're ready to go! Pop the battery back in and get back out there.