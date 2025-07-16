What Size Line Is Compatible With DeWalt String Trimmers?

Items like lawn mowers, hedge clippers, and blowers tend to get the lion's share of attention in most conversations concerning general lawn maintenance. But one could make a case that when it comes to getting that finely manicured look in your yard, few tools are as important as a string trimmer. After all, nothing says "this yard is ready to party" quite like crisp edges around sidewalks, driveways, and patios, and a complete lack of overgrown brush and weeds in those hard-to-reach corners.

If you're among those looking to take your lawn care game to the next level with a new string trimmer, you're likely to find one available from virtually all of the major power tool companies on the scene. While DeWalt is not a name that many might initially think of when it comes to lawn care, the brand actually does manufacture a full range of gear that will help you whip your backyard space into shape, including a lineup of Lithium-Ion battery-powered cordless string trimmers.

While you're perusing DeWalt's String Trimmer options, you'll likely notice each is offering variations in terms of power, functionality, and cutting radius. One potential point of confusion is the size of the trimmer line required for each, with the thickness compatibility ranges for most DeWalt devices split between those that use 0.080" line and those capable of utilizing the thicker and heavier 0.095" line.