What Size Line Is Compatible With DeWalt String Trimmers?
Items like lawn mowers, hedge clippers, and blowers tend to get the lion's share of attention in most conversations concerning general lawn maintenance. But one could make a case that when it comes to getting that finely manicured look in your yard, few tools are as important as a string trimmer. After all, nothing says "this yard is ready to party" quite like crisp edges around sidewalks, driveways, and patios, and a complete lack of overgrown brush and weeds in those hard-to-reach corners.
If you're among those looking to take your lawn care game to the next level with a new string trimmer, you're likely to find one available from virtually all of the major power tool companies on the scene. While DeWalt is not a name that many might initially think of when it comes to lawn care, the brand actually does manufacture a full range of gear that will help you whip your backyard space into shape, including a lineup of Lithium-Ion battery-powered cordless string trimmers.
While you're perusing DeWalt's String Trimmer options, you'll likely notice each is offering variations in terms of power, functionality, and cutting radius. One potential point of confusion is the size of the trimmer line required for each, with the thickness compatibility ranges for most DeWalt devices split between those that use 0.080" line and those capable of utilizing the thicker and heavier 0.095" line.
DeWalt's 0.080 Trimmers
If you're curious why there might be different thicknesses for trimmer lines, the general reasoning is that thinner lines like the 0.080" are good for cutting smaller patches of grass and weeds, as well as edging paved areas in your yard, while the 0.095" line is good for trimming heavier grass and weeds, as the thicker design is generally more durable than its 0.080" counterpart. Still, if you're eyeing a trimmer to tackle lighter jobs around your home, DeWalt has a few that can handle the work.
There are a few different trimmers in DeWalt's current lineup that are suited to lines of 0.080" thickness, including 20V and 60V models, with each of those builds offering different power outputs and runtimes. Among the offerings is the 20V Max 13" Trimmer, which is essentially the base model of string trimmer bearing the DeWalt brand. A step up from that build is the 20V Max 14" Brushless Folding Trimmer, which offers a full inch more in terms of trim radius and is designed to fold up in the middle for easy transport and storage.
Rounding out those offerings are a 17.5" 60V trimmer, and an attachment ready 17" 60V Max Brushless Cordless model, the latter of which can be converted to a hedge trimmer, pole saw, or blower as needed. Many of these models are sold individually, or as kits with battery and charger included, and can be found at The Home Depot, among other retail outlets.
DeWalt's 0.095 Trimmers
If you're looking for a little more versatility from your DeWalt string trimmer, you might be interested in knowing that a few of the 0.080" capable trimmers in DeWalt's lineup can also handle line of that thickness as well as 0.095" line. Among them are the already mentioned 60V Flexvolt Brushless trimmer and the attachment-ready 17" 60V Max Brushless build. Likewise, if you've got a legitimately heavy trimming gig to tackle that you think line can't manage, the brand makes trimmer-like devices that utilize steel blades instead of line, though those devices tend to cost considerably more.
Such versatility is why DeWalt is typically deemed one of the better manufacturers of yard tools. But if you prefer to use line instead of blades for your heavy-duty trimming needs, the company does offer a pair of devices that are specifically designed for 0.095" line. They are both 60V Max trimmers that utilize powerful brushless motors and boast a trim radius of 17.5". And as it happens, both are capable of utilizing a trim line of up to .105" of thickness, making them ideal for use on even the heaviest of jobs.
Similarities aside, there is one key difference between the 60V Max devices is in design, with one of them using a more traditional trimmer setup, and the other being fit with bike styled handles. And if you've got knee to thigh-high brush to cut through and are looking for max control, the latter device may be the toughest DeWalt has to offer.