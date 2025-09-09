Can You Use A 20V DeWalt Weed Eater Head On A 60V?

It's typical for major grass trimmer brands to offer more than one line of weed eaters, and DeWalt is no exception. Browsing through its website, you'll find two main options: the 20V series and the 60V models.

The 20V DeWalt weed eaters are generally ideal for residential homes, especially if you stay on top of your yardwork. The downside, though, is that owners say they can be uncomfortable to use since they're heavier toward the front. Meanwhile, the 60V DeWalt string trimmers are obviously more powerful, so they're suitable when you need to go through tall and thick weeds or when you just want the extra power on standby. Although they're heavier than the 20V variants, they're easier to handle.

Most homeowners won't need both platforms in their garage, but if you initially went with the 20V weed whacker because it's cheaper and then later upgraded to the 60V, you'll still end up with two trimmers. So now, what happens to your 20V? Is it possible to reuse its parts, specifically the head, on the 60V? Well, technically, yes, you can install a 20V DeWalt weed-eater head on a 60V model. But there's a catch: not every 20V DeWalt weed-eater head is interchangeable between both platforms.