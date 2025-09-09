Can You Use A 20V DeWalt Weed Eater Head On A 60V?
It's typical for major grass trimmer brands to offer more than one line of weed eaters, and DeWalt is no exception. Browsing through its website, you'll find two main options: the 20V series and the 60V models.
The 20V DeWalt weed eaters are generally ideal for residential homes, especially if you stay on top of your yardwork. The downside, though, is that owners say they can be uncomfortable to use since they're heavier toward the front. Meanwhile, the 60V DeWalt string trimmers are obviously more powerful, so they're suitable when you need to go through tall and thick weeds or when you just want the extra power on standby. Although they're heavier than the 20V variants, they're easier to handle.
Most homeowners won't need both platforms in their garage, but if you initially went with the 20V weed whacker because it's cheaper and then later upgraded to the 60V, you'll still end up with two trimmers. So now, what happens to your 20V? Is it possible to reuse its parts, specifically the head, on the 60V? Well, technically, yes, you can install a 20V DeWalt weed-eater head on a 60V model. But there's a catch: not every 20V DeWalt weed-eater head is interchangeable between both platforms.
Which DeWalt weed eater head is compatible with both the 20V and 60V?
DeWalt offers four different weed-eater head attachments, three of which can be used with some, or even all, models in the 20V and 60V DeWalt string trimmer lineup. Among these three cross-compatible heads, the only variant that fits any of the 20V or 60V DeWalt weed whackers is the QuickLoad Spool Head (DWZSTH999). It's designed for all of the cordless string trimmers, so you should have no trouble popping it into either the 20V or 60V. Plus, it already includes a 0.080" line pre-wounded, the compatible line for DeWalt trimmers.
On the other hand, the QuickLoad Replacement Spool Head (DWO1DT995) works with select 20V and 60V string trimmers. You can use it on the 20V MAX XR 13" (DCST920), 20V MAX 13" (DCST925), and 60V MAX 15" (DCST970). If you have both models, then you can swap out the original 60V weed whacker head for the 20V one. Other trimmer models aren't compatible with this head attachment, though. DeWalt's String Trimmer Replacement Head (DWO1DT980) also goes with just the 20V MAX XR 13" (DCST920) and 60V MAX 15" (DCST970).
The only DeWalt weed eater head attachment that can't be paired with both platforms is the String Trimmer Replacement Head (DWZST980). It's exclusive for the 60V MAX 17.5" (DCST981) and 60V String Trimmer (DCST980), so even if you have an available 20V weed eater head, it might not even fit these models unless it's the universal DWZSTH999.