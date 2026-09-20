OEM Vs. Aftermarket Oil Filters: Does It Matter Which One You Use?

Getting your oil changed at an auto center also means getting a new oil filter. It's the part of the process that kind of gets overlooked during this routine bit of maintenance, but it really shouldn't. Your oil filter has a very important, very direct role in protecting an engine from contaminants. The choice between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vs. aftermarket oil filters is not a trivial one. Which is the better, safer bet for your car? And is there one that could be more likely to cause damage over the other?

All valid questions, especially when the OEM vs. aftermarket debate matters so much with things like wear-and-tear parts. The good news: An aftermarket filter can be a perfectly suitable replacement for an OEM filter. There are some great oil filter brands out there, too. Ultimately, your deciding factors are less about the logo on the filter and more about whether the replacement is properly matched to your vehicle and whether it's built to maintain proper oil flow throughout the service interval. As long as the specs are a perfect match your car's, then it doesn't matter which you use.