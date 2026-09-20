Why Are Clothes Dryers So Uncommon In European Countries?

It can't be reiterated enough: This topic is a little more complex than TikTok might make it seem. As a whole, Europeans use clothes dryers to a lesser degree than Americans do. Still, clothes dryers are more common in some parts of Europe than others.

That said, academics and others have proposed a few theories for why clothes dryers aren't as abundant in the EU and other countries. One explanation is that houses in Europe are often built in ways that make it difficult to accommodate clothes dryers, particularly vented ones. Surveys also indicate that Europeans may have different attitudes about the effectiveness of various clothes drying methods. In one survey, UK participants indicated a preference for line-dried towels, while American respondents preferred using towels that had been dried in clothes dryers.

Essentially, researchers say this all might come down to a matter of tradition. Due to their history of not relying on clothes dryers, European households might be more comfortable with line drying or other options.

Of course, if you do use a clothes dryer, and you're in the market for a new one, you want to be confident you're investing in a unit that will live up to your expectations. Thus, you might want to research the top dryer brand, or you may want to learn about the clothes dryer features most worth paying for. Learning about the average lifespan of a dryer can also help you get a better sense of whether it's time to replace yours.