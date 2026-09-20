Do You Need A CDL To Operate A Backhoe?

If you have a project coming up that's going to require a backhoe, know this: There is no universal federal license specifically required for a person to operate a backhoe. Generally speaking, the equipment can be used without a commercial driver's license (CDL). Federal requirements can come into play once the machinery passes a certain weight threshold, not to mention its intended use and the specific location it'll be used in, but you shouldn't run into any issue with operating a smaller machine on a more basic job.

Of course, individual states and some cities may have additional rules of their own. Same for employers, who are also free to set their own training requirements even when the law doesn't require you to have any specific license. For liability's sake, most workplaces will want you to go through training and may want you to hold an operator card or earn a certificate showing you've completed the proper instruction.