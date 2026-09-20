Do You Need A CDL To Operate A Backhoe?
If you have a project coming up that's going to require a backhoe, know this: There is no universal federal license specifically required for a person to operate a backhoe. Generally speaking, the equipment can be used without a commercial driver's license (CDL). Federal requirements can come into play once the machinery passes a certain weight threshold, not to mention its intended use and the specific location it'll be used in, but you shouldn't run into any issue with operating a smaller machine on a more basic job.
Of course, individual states and some cities may have additional rules of their own. Same for employers, who are also free to set their own training requirements even when the law doesn't require you to have any specific license. For liability's sake, most workplaces will want you to go through training and may want you to hold an operator card or earn a certificate showing you've completed the proper instruction.
Other requirements to operate a backhoe
Federally speaking, it all comes down to weight limits. Federal CDL rules apply when a vehicle or piece of equipment has a gross vehicle weight rating above 26,000 pounds (or when a trailer weighs more than 10,000 pounds). Meanwhile, your standard backhoe weighs no more than 20,000 pounds on average. That's under the gross vehicle weight rating that'd require you to have a CDL.
So you don't need a CDL, but what else might keep you from operating a backhoe? The biggest thing is your age. If we look at federal child labor laws, the minimum age to operate a backhoe commercially or in general construction would have to be 18 years old. The differences between backhoes and excavators don't matter here: US Department of Labor classifies operating these "power-driven hoisting apparatus" as hazardous jobs. Most vocational schools, trade programs, even unions have similar age requirements to enroll in heavy equipment operating courses. Renting a backhoe for the day will almost certainly come with a minimum age limit, too.