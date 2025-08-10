What Is The Biggest Trailer You Can Tow Without A CDL License?

Semi trucks are still responsible for transporting much of what we rely on every single day, from food through to fuel. The chances are, every time you hop onto the highway, that you'll see at least a handful of them crawling along with full trailers. For each semi truck you see, at the helm is a trucker who's qualified to be there. The qualification in question is a CDL – or Commercial Driver's License.

A CDL is required in order for someone to drive a larger vehicle with a huge payload, but at what point does one become necessary? The simple rule is that federal law requires you to have a CDL when the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of the vehicle exceeds 26,000 pounds. This is the maximum weight which your vehicle can carry, and it includes everything, from the vehicle to the tongue weight, gas, occupants, cargo — everything — just not the trailer and its contents. You can find the GVWR of your vehicle on the spec sticker, which is typically located on the inside of the driver's door. For reference, a Class 6 truck will have a GVWR of between 19,001 and 26,000 pounds, so is exempt from requiring a CDL to drive (until the addition of a trailer, as this could cause the GCWR to push it into CDL territory, which we explain further down), whereas a loaded Class 7 or 8 truck will require a CDL, as these sport GVWRs of up to 33,000 pounds and beyond. The exact maximum size of a trailer you can tow without a CDL does vary, according to the GVWR and GCWR.