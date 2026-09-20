Harbor Freight's New Bauer Compact Band Saw Trades Weight For Better Overhead Control

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Known for being an affordable power tool brand, Bauer's new 20V 2-½-inch Cordless Compact Band Saw retails for just under $90 at Harbor Freight. Optimized for overhead cutting, the entire unit is lightweight and compact. It measures 16 inches by 9-¼ inches by 7-½ inches and weighs 6.74 pounds. The lighter weight makes it easier to hold the saw for longer projects, reducing strain and fatigue.

Bauer mentions that its 2-½-inch cutting capacity is designed to slice through things like pipe, angle iron, metal stock, and threaded rods. It has a maximum speed of 590 SFPM and a blade size of 32-7/8 inches by 1/2 inches. Compared to the Hercules 20V 5-inch Brushless Cordless Deep Cut Band Saw, the Bauer offers a smaller blade, but it is around half the weight (the Hercules is 18.7 pounds) and has a faster maximum speed. For improved usability, the Bauer Compact Saw has an LED light, adjustable blade guides, and a tool-free blade tension lever. However, it's important to note that this price doesn't include the blade, battery, and charger. On Harbor Freight, the Bauer 20V 5 Ah battery and charger starter kit will set you back another $114.99.

As of September 2026, the Bauer 20V 2-½-inch Cordless Compact Band Saw doesn't have a large number of reviews. However, early feedback has been promising, with all eight reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating, as well as recommending it. Among satisfied customers, people said it worked great for cutting rebar and fence-related work. One reviewer mentioned that it had "All the features you expect and keeps up with top brands."