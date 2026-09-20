Harbor Freight's New Bauer Compact Band Saw Trades Weight For Better Overhead Control
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Known for being an affordable power tool brand, Bauer's new 20V 2-½-inch Cordless Compact Band Saw retails for just under $90 at Harbor Freight. Optimized for overhead cutting, the entire unit is lightweight and compact. It measures 16 inches by 9-¼ inches by 7-½ inches and weighs 6.74 pounds. The lighter weight makes it easier to hold the saw for longer projects, reducing strain and fatigue.
Bauer mentions that its 2-½-inch cutting capacity is designed to slice through things like pipe, angle iron, metal stock, and threaded rods. It has a maximum speed of 590 SFPM and a blade size of 32-7/8 inches by 1/2 inches. Compared to the Hercules 20V 5-inch Brushless Cordless Deep Cut Band Saw, the Bauer offers a smaller blade, but it is around half the weight (the Hercules is 18.7 pounds) and has a faster maximum speed. For improved usability, the Bauer Compact Saw has an LED light, adjustable blade guides, and a tool-free blade tension lever. However, it's important to note that this price doesn't include the blade, battery, and charger. On Harbor Freight, the Bauer 20V 5 Ah battery and charger starter kit will set you back another $114.99.
As of September 2026, the Bauer 20V 2-½-inch Cordless Compact Band Saw doesn't have a large number of reviews. However, early feedback has been promising, with all eight reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating, as well as recommending it. Among satisfied customers, people said it worked great for cutting rebar and fence-related work. One reviewer mentioned that it had "All the features you expect and keeps up with top brands."
How the new Bauer Compact Band Saw stacks up to the competition
When compared, the Bauer Compact Band Saw has a lot of similar features to the $169 Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-½-inch Compact Band Saw (P590), such as the cut capacity (2-½ inches), cutting speed (560 SFPM), and blade size (32-⅞ inches). Considering it's around half the price, this already makes it quite attractive to budget-conscious buyers.
The Ryobi compact band saw does have the added benefit of shipping with the 32-7/8-inch 18 TPI blade, as well as the manufacturer's 3-year warranty. Unlike Bauer's model, the Ryobi compact band saw has also been around for longer and has shown consistently positive performance with an average rating of 4.7 stars from 170 reviewers on the Ryobi website. On Amazon, it has the same rating from 617 customers. Here at SlashGear, we've highlighted it before as a useful Ryobi tool for everyday problems.
Alternatively, there's also the $99.99 Hercules 20V 2-½-inch Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Compact Band Saw, which you can also buy on Harbor Freight. Previously, we've recommended the Hercules offer as a cheap Makita alternative at a third of the price. Compared to Bauer's offer, it's slightly heavier at 7.2 pounds, longer at 16-⅗ inches, and wider at 10-3/10 inches. However, it does share the same cutting capacity and blade size. While it's not nearly as popular as the Ryobi offer, it's still pretty highly rated with 36 people giving it 4.9 stars on average and enjoying a 100% recommendation rate. That said, deciding among the price point, weight, and your individual needs will help determine which product is best for you.