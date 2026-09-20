Why It Can Cost So Much To Replace Your Car's Engine Mounts

In the grand scheme of car repair, engine mounts are far from the most complicated elements of the modern vehicle. At the same time, they're undeniably vital, holding the engine in place securely and protecting it and associated parts from the rumbles of the road. With that said, if one or more of your engine mounts go bad, you might be surprised to learn that you'll have to pay quite a bit to replace them. The mounts themselves range in price, somewhere between $10 and a few hundred dollars depending on the type, but labor costs will inflate your mechanic bill in a big way.

Engine mount replacement isn't too complicated a task, but it is a tedious and time-consuming one. It requires raising your vehicle and detaching and removing the engine from the engine bay. To get to the mounts, the engine must be lifted up and out of the way. This requires highly specialized and capable equipment to safely lift and hold it, and you need to be mindful of the many elements that run to and from the engine to other parts of the car. These need to be carefully moved or disconnected entirely, adding to the work time. Thus, the parts may not be all that expensive, but the time it takes to do the job right will inflate the final cost dramatically.

Vehicles have different numbers of engine mounts, and how long they last depends on their type. Regardless of your ride's mount layout, though, it's crucial to be aware of the signs that your mounts need replacement. Otherwise, you're asking for serious trouble with not-so-DIY-able solutions.