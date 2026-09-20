Ryobi Made A Gas-Powered Sawzall In The '90s – Now It's A Collectible

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More than three decades ago, cordless battery-powered tools weren't as useful as they are today. In the 1990s, nickel-cadmium batteries powered tools and they weren't as powerful and didn't last as long as lithium-ion, which wouldn't be introduced until after the year 2000. This meant certain tools at the time didn't have a cordless option, and when the first battery powered versions did come to market, they could barely complete certain tasks.

This forced some professionals to rely on long runs of extension cord to use more powerful options. One tool you don't want short on power is the reciprocating saw, or Sawzall, which features a sawtooth blade that extends outward and quickly moves back and forth when engaged. With its narrow blade more like a manual hand saw, this power tool can get in and cut places other tools can't reach. Ryobi came up with a cordless solution before they pivoted into battery power: a two-stroke, gasoline-powered Sawzall that offered strong performance without the ridiculously long extension cord. While an effective tool, you're unlikely to see one today as an auction item up for bid.