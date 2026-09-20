The '90s Vs Today: How America's Taste In Car Colors Has Changed

If you're curious about the most and least popular car colors in America, a recent study published by iSeeCars.com looked at the most popular exterior hues today, comparing them to those of 30 years ago, in 1996. What they found was a major shift to "grayscale" colors — an incredible 80.4% of the current market consists of cars that are black, gray, silver, or white. The market share for these four colors in 1996 was 47.3%, showing significant growth over the past 30 years. While white increased in popularity from 22.1% to 25.7%, the largest increases were seen in gray (from 3.6% to 22.9%) and black (from 14.2% to 23.4%).

The market share of the most popular non-grayscale colors, which are red, green, and blue, have seen declines. Blue came out best, going from 10.2% to 9.1%. But red is down from 20.1% to 7.0%, while green suffered the largest percentage loss, dropping from 13.4% to 2.2%.

If you're wondering how iSeeCars did this, the publication analyzed the specific colors of more than 22 million used cars from model years 1996-2025 sold from January 2025 to May 2026. The percentage share of each color for each model year was calculated, along with each color's difference in share between the model years of 1996 and 2025. While this does not include the 1996 cars that didn't survive to be counted in 2025, it is likely that they were evenly distributed across all possible colors.