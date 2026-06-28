This Car Color Is The Hardest To Maintain (And For Good Reason)

With the number of shade and finish options that many manufacturers offer today, it's easy to customize a new car to your liking. Though some car colors are becoming very rare in 2026, you can be outlandish or conventional. What you've got to consider, though, is that there may be downsides to the color you choose beyond simple aesthetics.

An important one is that some colors can be considerably harder to maintain than others. One of the most challenging culprits, unfortunately, is one of the most common colors of all: black. It's a stark contrast with the lighter debris that your paintwork will tend to attract, meaning that it'll often look very dirty very quickly.

In May 2026, Kelley Blue Book published its annual overview of the most popular car colors. The data, gathered by BASF's 2025 Global Color Report, shares the popularity of different car colors as a percentage. As a share of both preferences in the Americas and a global overview, black was the second-most popular option. 20% of car owners in the Americas opted for a black model (only white was more popular at 28%), while in the global report, 23% of new vehicles were black, with white, again, topping the charts with a huge 38% market share.

It's easy to see why the color is so popular, with a timeless, stylish appeal and a neutrality that perfectly suits a range of different vehicles. Let's dig a little deeper into why black vehicles can be so difficult to maintain, and some alternative options that may suit your needs better.