Brabus Isn't Owned By Mercedes – Here's Who Owns The Famous Benz Tuning Brand

Brabus, the tuner best known for its enhancements made to Mercedes-Benz vehicles, isn't owned by the Mercedes-Benz brand. The history of Brabus goes back to 1977, when it was founded by Klaus Brackman and Bodo Buschmann, who created the company's name by taking the first three letters of each of their last names.

As the legend goes, Buschmann's father, who was a Mercedes-Benz dealer, forbade Bodo from parking his Porsche 911 at the dealership. Bodo then sold his 911 and bought a W116 S-Class Mercedes-Benz, vowing to make it faster than his former Porsche ever had been. Bodo had a talent for tuning these big Benzes, and it wasn't long before his father's customers wanted their cars upgraded in the areas of not just performance, but also in luxurious appointments. And even though Bodo's college friend Klaus Brackman would leave the company soon thereafter, it would retain the Brabus name. The Brabus name and history runs up to the present day, including the most unbelievable features of the Brabus 800 G-Wagon.

Some of the legendary Mercedes-Benzes produced by Brabus over the years include the tiny 190E, with a 267-horsepower V8 under its hood in 1984; and the Brabus E V12 in 1996, a V12-powered 7.3-liter W124 with 574 horses and a top speed of 205 mph that would set a Guinness World Record as the fastest sedan in the world. The V12 would go on to grace E-Class station wagons and Benz sport utilities, creating more "world's fastest" categories. Brabus then continued with enhancements to other brands, including the Brabus Smart Car and British premium marques.