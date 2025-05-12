The Brabus Smart Car 0-60 Time: How Quick Is It?

German tuner Brabus is best known for its outlandish takes on high-end Mercedes-Benz models, like its 900 horsepower version of the GLE crossover or the boosted Brabus version of the G Wagon. Less well known is its side gig producing hot versions of Smart's city cars, which it has been doing since 2002. The formula for the Brabus Smart Fortwo is a fairly simple one: Take the regular car, boost its power, then add some minor suspension and tire tweaks plus a unique body kit, and voilà. The resulting car is even less practical than a standard Smart car and, according to reviews, even more of a handful to drive. Despite the added power, it's far from rapid in a straight line either.

British magazine Evo took the second generation Smart Fortwo Brabus for a spin in 2007, and found it had almost all of the handling flaws you'd expect it to. It understeered constantly, and its wheels could easily lose grip on rougher roads despite the Brabus' larger tires, which meant that its claimed 9.9-second 0-60 mph time would take careful driving to achieve. The same outlet later put the third generation 2017 Fortwo Brabus through its paces, and found it to be grippier, making its officially claimed 9.5 second 0-60 mph time more readily achievable. It was still slower than every other hot hatch of the same era, but then it could only ever do so much with its 107 horsepower 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine.

