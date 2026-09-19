Who Makes Yanmar Diesel Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?

Today, you can find Yanmar diesel engines inside everything from rented generators and mini excavators to sailboats and tractors. The company's got quite some history, having built the world's first compact diesel engine that was inexpensive and dependable enough to sell, back in 1933. Yanmar continues to thrive as a private entity, owned by Yanmar Holdings, a group headquartered out of Osaka, Japan.

Yanmar Holdings doesn't directly oversee any commercial equipment production. Industrial engines, arguably the company's most popular product category, are the business of Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. This is a relatively new subsidiary created in 2020 to run the plants that build such engines. However, this subsidiary does not manufacture the boat engines Yanmar is also known for. That job belongs to Yanmar Marine International, which has been based in the Netherlands since 2014. This arm of the group also handles Yanmar's recreational marine equipment. Yanmar engines also turn up inside machines that have other companies' branding on the outside. It's among the companies that build John Deere engines, and it's also one of several suppliers behind Toro's lawn mower engines.

Wherever these engines end up, most start off in Japan. Yanmar keeps its most important factories at home, particularly at the Biwa factory in Shiga Prefecture. Over the years, the company has also opened a handful of plants in Europe, the United States, and Asia.