This Washer And Dryer Brand Offers The Best And Longest Warranty
Nobody wants a malfunctioning washing machine or dryer. When a machine breaks, you might be spending a lot on a replacement. That is why having a good warranty for these appliances is so important — and when it comes to warranties, nothing beats Speed Queen, possibly the best major washing machine brand out there.
When you shop from Speed Queen, your appliance is under warranty for a minimum of three years. This warranty length is for most of the mechanically controlled washers and dryers, covering parts and labor for the entire appliance. For the next two years, you're still covered for cabinet assembly against rust from the inside out, though this is strictly a parts warranty and doesn't cover labor. However, every mechanically controlled Speed Queen washer and dryer also has a lifetime warranty for rusted parts and corrosion for its stainless or commercial steel tub.
The minimum length for a washer or dryer with an electronic display is five years. For the FF7 washers, DF7 dryers, and SF7 stacked washer/dryer models, the warranty covers parts and labor for five years, plus a lifetime parts warranty on the wash basket, outer tub, bulkheads, and cylinder against rust and corrosion. The full warranties for the TR7 washer and DR7 dryer last even longer at seven years. The TR7 only has lifetime warranties it for rust and corrosion to its tubs and the DR7 for its cylinder and bulkheads. None of the electronic display appliances have the extended time for parts that the mechanical ones do.
How long do Speed Queen washers and dryers last?
A company offering such a long warranty on its products shows that there's a good deal of confidence in what it makes. Obviously, no entity wants to replace a product at no charge to the consumer, so if it makes something with a short lifespan, the warranty will cover it every time it falters. In the case of Speed Queen though, these things are built to last.
Its washing machines and dryers are designed to run for the long haul with an estimated life span of 10,400 cycles. If you average eight loads of laundry per week, your machine should last you 25 years. With 10 loads per week, you're still getting 20 years of operation. J.D. Power even ranks Speed Queen as the most reliable gas dryer brand. Throw in a three, five, or seven-year warranty, and you have a good deal of stability for your laundry.
However, there's one important caveat to all of this warranty discussion. All only apply for machines purchased for home use in all 50 United States and Canada. If purchasing front-load washers or stacked washer/dryers for business purposes, you get a parts only warranty on the machines. So, if you run a gym, salon, or other business that requires in-house laundry, it's only for a year. In this area alone is Speed Queen comparable to the warranties from other appliance manufacturers.
Comparing other washer and dryer brand warranties
It's staggering how much more substantial Speed Queen's warranties are compared to other major brands out there. Some companies advertise like they have long, sweeping warranties, but it's rarely the case. For instance, if you look at a Samsung top load washing machine, you'll see "10 Year Warranty" in big letters on the product page. In reality, that only refers to a singular parts warranty on its digital inverter motor. The full parts and labor warranty only lasts one year, and you get two additional years for a parts only warranty on the stainless steel tub.
These warranty lengths are the exact same for LG appliances as well. Considering customers report that their LG washers and dryers last anywhere from five to 15 years on average, it seems like LG is trying to get that full warranty out of the way to get you buying a replacement quicker.
Both Samsung and LG have convoluted ways to get longer warranties. LG sometimes offers promotions lasting through the end the year that give you an extra full year of the complete parts and labor warranty if you purchase select LG washers and dryers through the LG ThinQ app. If they are select LG Signature appliances, it's three years. Samsung features similar offers through its SmartThings app or other select retailers, which also requires submitting a Reward Redemption claim form. That's a lot of hassle for less warranty length than Speed Queen.