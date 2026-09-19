This Washer And Dryer Brand Offers The Best And Longest Warranty

Nobody wants a malfunctioning washing machine or dryer. When a machine breaks, you might be spending a lot on a replacement. That is why having a good warranty for these appliances is so important — and when it comes to warranties, nothing beats Speed Queen, possibly the best major washing machine brand out there.

When you shop from Speed Queen, your appliance is under warranty for a minimum of three years. This warranty length is for most of the mechanically controlled washers and dryers, covering parts and labor for the entire appliance. For the next two years, you're still covered for cabinet assembly against rust from the inside out, though this is strictly a parts warranty and doesn't cover labor. However, every mechanically controlled Speed Queen washer and dryer also has a lifetime warranty for rusted parts and corrosion for its stainless or commercial steel tub.

The minimum length for a washer or dryer with an electronic display is five years. For the FF7 washers, DF7 dryers, and SF7 stacked washer/dryer models, the warranty covers parts and labor for five years, plus a lifetime parts warranty on the wash basket, outer tub, bulkheads, and cylinder against rust and corrosion. The full warranties for the TR7 washer and DR7 dryer last even longer at seven years. The TR7 only has lifetime warranties it for rust and corrosion to its tubs and the DR7 for its cylinder and bulkheads. None of the electronic display appliances have the extended time for parts that the mechanical ones do.