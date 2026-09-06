Not LG, Not Maytag: Consumer Reports Says This Is The Most Reliable Gas Dryer Brand

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There are about a million and one things for consumers to consider when they are shopping for a new clothes dryer, and for many, brand name is pretty high on the list. If you haven't pledged allegiance to one brand or another, however, there may be more important factors to consider, such as add-on features, overall brand reliability, and whether you want a gas or electric model.

It's easy to argue that reliability is among the most important factors to consider when shopping for any new appliance, and particularly with clothes dryers. While user reviews can be helpful here, insight from consumer ratings organizations like Consumer Reports may prove more reliable. According to the results of a recent CR study, among gas dryers in the consumer sector, a lesser-known brand has risen to the top of the reliability rankings, with Speed Queen earning top marks from consumers.

Yes, Speed Queen was ranked the most reliable gas dryer brand on the market, beating out the likes of LG, Maytag, Whirlpool, and Samsung with a near-perfect reliability rating. These numbers were the result of a market study in which CR surveyed real consumers about their experiences with dryers purchased between 2015 and 2025. Gas dryers reportedly accounted for about 25% of the market in the study. While Speed Queen is a major player in the commercial dryer sector, it has historically been less so in the residential arena, making this CR win a bit of a coup for the brand.