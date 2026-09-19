What Does Bleach Do To An Air Conditioner?

Given that bleach is a strong disinfectant found in almost every home, it might seem like a simple fix for an AC that's developed mold or mildew. However, when cleaning your air conditioner and its coils, be very careful if you decide to use bleach. An air conditioner consists of various materials, including metal coils that don't always respond well to bleach. Sodium hypochlorite (the active ingredient in bleach) is corrosive to metals, and applying it to the wrong parts can cause more trouble than its worth.

Still, you can use bleach to clean AC drain pipes or remove blockage, so long as it's done correctly. First, turn off the AC, then pour about a quarter of a cup of bleach mixed with a cup of water into the drain line access point. Let the solution sit for around 15 minutes, and you should be good to go. In this case, bleach is strong enough to clean your drain or be used for regular pipe maintenance.

While bleach can kill mold and algae in your AC drain line, there are potential problems with using it. It can corrode metal components, including aluminum coils or copper parts, which could lead to leaks and general damage. All you need is a spill in the wrong place, and you'll have a problem. Some safer alternatives are white vinegar and hot water. Additionally, if your drain line is slow or clogged, a wet or dry vacuum at the outdoor outlet can pull out gunk fast.