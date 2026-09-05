The Telltale Signs The Air Conditioner You Have Is Too Small For Your Home

In the summer heat, an AC unit from some of the best air conditioner brands definitely comes in handy, to the point where it's pretty much a requirement. One potential problem with the AC unit that you have is that's too small for your space. One of the easiest ways to know is to be aware of how long the AC is running. If it's going for long periods of time, but the house's temperature is still higher than the setting, you might have a problem.

If so, you may see higher energy bills than usual, which is another sign that your AC unit may be undersized. You also shouldn't have a problem maintaining a comfortable temperature, especially during hot weather, or experience certain rooms staying warmer than others. The air in your home shouldn't feel hot and sticky, and if it does, that could mean the AC isn't properly lowering the room's humidity. All of these signs could point to an undersized AC, which may need more frequent repairs, and potentially have a shorter lifespan due to the added strain.

If you believe your AC is undersized, the best move is to contact an HVAC professional who can use a load calculation, a process which looks at several factors that affect your home's cooling needs. This includes the home's size and construction among others. Once that cooling demand has been calculated, specific guidelines, like the 115% rule, are used to determine how much capacity the AC should have.