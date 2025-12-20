This High-Tech Window Material Keeps Heat In While Letting You Look Out

Cold weather has descended on much of the U.S., with bitter temperatures affecting even states that are usually spared, such as Florida and Mississippi. It can be difficult to keep your house feeling warm when the temperature drops, especially if you live in a region that doesn't typically see extreme cold. As if heating your home isn't already expensive enough, you can lose 25% to 30% of your home's heat through your windows, depending on the type and age of them, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Even if your windows are newer and in good shape, energy can be lost through insufficient caulk or weatherstripping, installation gaps, or broken seals.

It can be an expensive proposition to replace your home's windows. Depending on what type of window you select, it can cost anywhere between $100 to more than $1,000 per window. You can add thermal curtains, but those will block out both the view and the warmth of the sun. What if there was a way to insulate your windows without compromising the scenery? Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder may have discovered a way to do just that.

Physicists at the school announced a new material for insulating windows that they compared to bubble wrap. Unlike that protective packing material that we all love to pop, however, this new material, called Mesoporous Optically Clear Heat Insulator (MOCHI), is almost completely transparent.