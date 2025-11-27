The Best Way To Insulate Your Garage Windows Isn't Foam Boards Or Thermal Curtains
As temperatures drop outside, it's important to stay warm inside. The same is true for a garage, as you might be spending your downtime working on projects, doing laundry, or just cleaning up. But if you want to insulate your garage windows, which is a good way to heat your garage without a space heater, you should think twice before spending the money on expensive methods. The more affordable solution is window insulation film that goes directly onto the glass and does a great job of reducing cold drafts and heat loss.
While you can typically find window insulation film on the windows in a home, it's perfect for your garage windows. After all, both windows are basically the same and respond to insulation in the same way. Plus, if your garage isn't climate-controlled, you can make an immediate impact on how the room feels just by using this method. You'll spend around $10 or less on a pack of window insulation film at Home Depot, which has some new garage finds for under $25. But of course, that $10 amount can go up based on the number of windows you have.
In contrast, just one foam board can cost you anywhere from $10 to $60. That can get very expensive very quickly, and installation may not be as easy as you'd like. Thermal curtains can get even more expensive, ranging from about $6 to over $150 for just one pack of double panels at Home Depot.
Insulating your garage for colder weather
Beyond insulation film, boards, and curtains, weather stripping and caulking can weatherproof your garage windows. While some of these methods are easier than others, if you're a DIYer at heart, then you should be able to take care of the job yourself. But if your windows are damaged, or if you have rotting wood frames, you might need professional help. Reach out to a service in your area and get some advice before continuing.
But insulating the windows may not be enough, especially if you have a large garage. So you might need to insulate the garage door as well, though you may not want to use this Dollar Tree hack to do so. You should also think about insulating any regular doors in your garage, too, as they're notorious for being incredibly drafty. A garage with an attached storage area or crawl space should be addressed as well. If you're up for a more complex project, you may even need to take a look inside your garage walls. If the existing insulation isn't enough, you could add more.
Not only will insulating your garage make you more comfortable while working, but it can also reduce your power bill, especially if the garage is attached. Plus, your home's heating and cooling system won't need to work as hard, which means it may even last longer. At the very least, an insulated garage is a quieter garage, which can make a big difference inside your home.