The Best Way To Insulate Your Garage Windows Isn't Foam Boards Or Thermal Curtains

As temperatures drop outside, it's important to stay warm inside. The same is true for a garage, as you might be spending your downtime working on projects, doing laundry, or just cleaning up. But if you want to insulate your garage windows, which is a good way to heat your garage without a space heater, you should think twice before spending the money on expensive methods. The more affordable solution is window insulation film that goes directly onto the glass and does a great job of reducing cold drafts and heat loss.

While you can typically find window insulation film on the windows in a home, it's perfect for your garage windows. After all, both windows are basically the same and respond to insulation in the same way. Plus, if your garage isn't climate-controlled, you can make an immediate impact on how the room feels just by using this method. You'll spend around $10 or less on a pack of window insulation film at Home Depot, which has some new garage finds for under $25. But of course, that $10 amount can go up based on the number of windows you have.

In contrast, just one foam board can cost you anywhere from $10 to $60. That can get very expensive very quickly, and installation may not be as easy as you'd like. Thermal curtains can get even more expensive, ranging from about $6 to over $150 for just one pack of double panels at Home Depot.