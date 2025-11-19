5 Best New Home Depot Garage Finds Under $25 That Are Total Steals
Whether you're a home mechanic looking for some new gear to improve your work under the hood or a homeowner rounding out your garage-based kit, Home Depot is a trusted partner in finding great new equipment. The home improvement store has been a key resource for home improvers and professionals in the trades for decades, having been conceived as a brand-new way of doing business in this arena in 1978. This store is all about matching hands-on expertise with the tools necessary to handle the work. And it's also a solid option for buyers looking to score a bargain.
Seasonal discounts are naturally a big draw for buyers looking to find steals on tools. But Home Depot also carries a range of great tools, equipment, and accessory products at favorable prices on a consistent basis. These five new deals and product offerings from Home Depot offer great value from a number of important angles. They're all priced below $25, making them cost effective solutions for plenty of needs. As a constant DIYer personally, I'm also well-acquainted with each of these product types. They're valuable on their own merit, even before taking the price tag into account.
Anvil 9-Inch Magnetic Torpedo Level
The Anvil 9-Inch Magnetic Torpedo Level is listed at Home Depot for just $5. Anyone who's ever used a physical leveling device knows the value they bring to the table as well as the typical price you'll pay for one. This tool features the familiar three-vial layout and a 9-inch length, making it a standard option among torpedo levels. It's a cheap and cheerful tool that's essential for tackling numerous tasks including laying bricks, hanging pictures, and everything in between. The tool features a durable aluminum alloy frame, making it exceedingly lightweight, as well as shock- and water-resistant, so you can use it in the rain and rest assured that it will continue performing even if you drop it from a height.
Adding to the value this tool brings, it also features a magnetic strip along the bottom surface. This gives the tool a magnetic gripping force that allows you to place it on metallic surfaces with ease. This is ideal for storage in an easy to reach location, such as the side of a roll cab. It also allows you to utilize the level in interesting ways. If you're finishing a basement, for instance, driving a nail into an unfinished wall allows you to stick the level to the metal fastener in order to create a pivot point while performing leveling tasks. For five bucks, it doesn't get much better than this.
GE Super Bright LED Garage and Shop Utility Light
The GE Super Bright LED Garage and Shop Utility Light features a screw base that operates in the same way as a standard light bulb. This allows you to screw the lighting solution into a light fixture overhead and extract a significantly brighter level of illumination to help support specific workshop tasks. The Integrated LEDs deliver 3,500 lumens of brightness, and each of the three side panels featured in the lighting element's build are adjustable to help create the exact lighting conditions you require.
This trio of LED elements is more than four times brighter than a standard 60-watt bulb and can be used in damp locations, as well. This makes it a viable option for utility rooms and laundry areas that may not have as much ventilation as you'd like, and for shop environments that build up moisture content in the air as a result of natural environmental factors or plenty of sweat equity produced in small spaces. The tool is rated to last for 50,000 hours and comes in at $21 from Home Depot. This solution can dramatically improve the working conditions of your garage and other areas of your home or operational environment.
Crescent 35-Foot by 1¼-Inch Shockforce G2 Magnetic Tape Measure
A tape measure is a tool that should virtually always find its way into your workshop or home toolkit. Regardless of your area of focus, the need to measure parts is ever present. However, not all tape measures provide the same level of value. The Crescent 35-Foot by 1¼-Inch Shockforce G2 Magnetic Tape Measure is one that's both inexpensive (listed at Home Depot for a Black Friday price of $24.97) and feature-rich. The tool is marked down from $43, and is actually just a bit cheaper than Crescent's shorter offering of the same series.
This tape measure features a magnetic end hook with improved horizontal and lateral grabbing capabilities. The end hook extends out ever so slightly to the sides to provide a solid point of contact with the end of your workpiece. The wide blade provides 17 feet of reach for solo measurement requirements and it offers a steel tether point for use up on a ladder or otherwise at height. The magnetic end hook features a diamond coating for exceptional durability. It also features a high quality belt clip and enlarged numbers to make the tape easier to read when taking measurements. With the price drop added into the picture, this is a legitimate bargain for anyone in the market for a new measurement tool.
Anvil Two-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set
Adjustable wrenches are basic hand tools often found within home bundles or mechanics tool sets, and they feature centrally in many tasks. The Anvil Two-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set is a no-nonsense offering that provides a wealth of important enhancements to an otherwise standard hand tool. This can make for a decent augmentation to your collection or perhaps even an upgrade to the shorter wrenches in your kit, especially if you've been utilizing basic tools from something like an Ikea set.
These wrenches feature a carbon steel construction with cushioned grips that help add tactile feedback and a non-slip element. They include a built-in tension spring to stabilize the jaw and deliver smooth movement throughout your use. The exposed metal face features a satin finish as well as electroplating to introduce rust resistance and corrosion protection into the mix. The pair of wrenches also include laser etched measurement marks along the jaw, allowing for quick and reliable adjustments. The wrenches are listed for $10 at Home Depot, making this a cheap yet effective pickup for handling all kinds of installation or repair needs.
Husky Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set in SAE or Metric (7-Piece)
Husky is a seriously valuable tool brand owned by Home Depot. Offerings in its product catalog frequently mix high quality construction and solid functionality with low prices, and Husky hand tools are backed by a lifetime warranty, to boot. The Husky Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set is a great example of this phenomenon. The seven-piece set is available in both metric and SAE configurations, and both tool sets are listed at Home Depot for a price production of more than 50% as a Black Friday deal. Both options come in at $24.97, allowing them to squeeze just in under the $25 ceiling we are working with here.
These are forged with a chrome alloy steel underpinning their bodies. They offer a classic combination of box end and open jaw constructions. The box ends feature a zero degree offset to support maximum clearance in tight areas. The ratcheting box end requires a 5-degree arc swing and the tools are rounded out with large hand stamped size markings to help make identifying the wrench you need easier. They feature a full polish finish that looks great and is easy to wipe clean after use. Both of these options come at steal of a price, making them a natural addition to this search for great Home Depot gear.
How we selected these products
These tools were chosen based on personal experience with these types of equipment. I haven't used the exact tools listed here, but have experience with others that are one-for-one alternatives. My experience with these types of tools, combined with general pricing for the tools helped mark these as good quality options at a great price.
Aside from the Husky wrench set, all of these tools are marked as 'new' on the Home Depot website, and the wrenches benefit from a new pricing discount that both brings them into the sub-$25 conversation and makes them a legitimate steal of a bargain.