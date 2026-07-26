How To Clean Your Air Conditioner Coils (And How Often You Should)

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Few things are more precious to homeowners than a functional HVAC unit. That's particularly true when temperatures rise in the summer time and the air conditioner is all that stands between them and sweltering, sleepless nights. Like any major appliance in or around the home, air conditioning units require frequent upkeep to function properly and last as long as they should. That's true whether or not they are connected directly to an HVAC system.

Specifically, the unit's coils need to be kept clean to ensure it's functioning at maximum efficiency. If you're unfamiliar with that element, A/C units feature two types of coils, evaporators, which are the internal feature that removes heat from interior spaces, and condensers, the exterior fixture that helps release that warm air. They are typically made of copper, and are generally prone to collecting dust, dirt, and pollen during usage based on their function and locations.

Failure to clean those coils can result in reduced comfort and capacity, as well as increased wear on the system. Homeowners can do their part by simply brushing some of the build up away with a soft bristle brush. Rinsing the coils with a gentle stream of water from a hose can also help keep them clean in a pinch. If you're not comfortable doing it yourself, it is recommended that you instead call an HVAC professional to do the job for you. And yes, you'll want to do it on a fairly regular basis.