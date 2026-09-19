What Does 4T Mean With Motorcycle Oil?

Like any motor vehicle, your motorcycle consists of various moving parts that need to be properly lubricated to ensure optimal performance. Just remember that not all motorcycle oils are created equal. You need to choose the right option for your vehicle to achieve ideal results and guard against damage. If you're not thoroughly familiar with the differences between various types of motorcycle oil, you might have some questions. For example, perhaps you're not sure what 4T means in the context of motorcycle oil.

Along with 4T, the other common motorcycle oil option you might find is 2T. Both 4T and 2T refer to the type of engine a motorcycle has. Basically, during a cycle, the piston in a motorcycle engine may move either two strokes or four strokes — that means 2T motorcycle oil is for two-stroke engines, while 4T is for four-stroke engines.

The best way to determine which type of oil your vehicle needs is to check the owner's manual. If you no longer have the paper manual, you should be able to find it online. Along with checking what type of motorcycle oil your bike requires, you should also confirm whether the manufacturer recommends a particular schedule for changing your motorcycle's oil.