What Does 4T Mean With Motorcycle Oil?
Like any motor vehicle, your motorcycle consists of various moving parts that need to be properly lubricated to ensure optimal performance. Just remember that not all motorcycle oils are created equal. You need to choose the right option for your vehicle to achieve ideal results and guard against damage. If you're not thoroughly familiar with the differences between various types of motorcycle oil, you might have some questions. For example, perhaps you're not sure what 4T means in the context of motorcycle oil.
Along with 4T, the other common motorcycle oil option you might find is 2T. Both 4T and 2T refer to the type of engine a motorcycle has. Basically, during a cycle, the piston in a motorcycle engine may move either two strokes or four strokes — that means 2T motorcycle oil is for two-stroke engines, while 4T is for four-stroke engines.
The best way to determine which type of oil your vehicle needs is to check the owner's manual. If you no longer have the paper manual, you should be able to find it online. Along with checking what type of motorcycle oil your bike requires, you should also confirm whether the manufacturer recommends a particular schedule for changing your motorcycle's oil.
The importance of choosing the right motorcycle oil
As the name implies, it takes two strokes of the piston to produce power in a two-stroke motorcycle engine. Naturally, a four-stroke engine requires four strokes of the piston to generate power. In general, a 4T engine is more fuel efficient than a 2T engine. It also causes less harm to the environment. As such, 4T engines are most common for motorcycles these days. However, you still need to check to make sure yours is a 4T engine before using 4T motorcycle oil.
The differences between 2T motorcycle oil and 4T oil are significant. Motorcycle oil suitable for 4T engines is designed to lubricate all engine components while also managing heat. This type of oil can even remove impurities, protecting your engine in the process.
Keep in mind that choosing the proper type of oil for your motorcycle is just one step. You also need to consider how different brands offer different strengths. Check rankings of motorcycle oil brands to get a better sense of your options. With a little bit of research, you'll be comfortable knowing you're taking proper steps to protect your vehicle's engine.