Is The C8 Corvette ZR1X Faster Than A Hellcat? Here's How Their HP & Speed Compare

The current C8-generation Corvette ZR1X and the Dodge Hellcat, which was last made in both Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger variants back in 2023, are both very fast cars. To see which one's faster, we'll compare both their horsepower and how long each one takes to reach various speeds. We'll start with a summary and then get into more detail. Our comparison of the Corvette Z06, the ZR1X's less powerful sibling, and the Hellcat showed which is faster & how they compare in HP. There's also a Durango Hellcat SUV, but "Hellcat" typically refers to the Challenger/Charger.

The Corvette ZR1X is the most powerful current Corvette, with a total of 1,250 horsepower from its mid-mounted, twin-turbo, 5.5-liter V8 combined with an e-axle driving the front wheels. This explosive power produces a Car and Driver documented 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds, with 0-100 mph taking 4.0 seconds and 0-170 mph happening in 11.7 seconds. The ZR1X rips through the quarter-mile in 9.2 seconds at 155 mph. Pretty fast.

By comparison, the most powerful Hellcat is the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, with its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 797 horsepower (there's also the 2023 1,025-horsepower-on-E85 Demon 170, which wasn't a Hellcat). This powerful engine drives the rear wheels after making its way through an eight-speed automatic. Car and Driver clocked the Challenger Hellcat doing 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, 0-100 mph in 7.8 seconds, 0-170 mph in 27.7 seconds, and the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds at 125 mph. The Hellcat's fast, but nowhere near the performance of the ZR1X.