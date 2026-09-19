Is The C8 Corvette ZR1X Faster Than A Hellcat? Here's How Their HP & Speed Compare
The current C8-generation Corvette ZR1X and the Dodge Hellcat, which was last made in both Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger variants back in 2023, are both very fast cars. To see which one's faster, we'll compare both their horsepower and how long each one takes to reach various speeds. We'll start with a summary and then get into more detail. Our comparison of the Corvette Z06, the ZR1X's less powerful sibling, and the Hellcat showed which is faster & how they compare in HP. There's also a Durango Hellcat SUV, but "Hellcat" typically refers to the Challenger/Charger.
The Corvette ZR1X is the most powerful current Corvette, with a total of 1,250 horsepower from its mid-mounted, twin-turbo, 5.5-liter V8 combined with an e-axle driving the front wheels. This explosive power produces a Car and Driver documented 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds, with 0-100 mph taking 4.0 seconds and 0-170 mph happening in 11.7 seconds. The ZR1X rips through the quarter-mile in 9.2 seconds at 155 mph. Pretty fast.
By comparison, the most powerful Hellcat is the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, with its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 797 horsepower (there's also the 2023 1,025-horsepower-on-E85 Demon 170, which wasn't a Hellcat). This powerful engine drives the rear wheels after making its way through an eight-speed automatic. Car and Driver clocked the Challenger Hellcat doing 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, 0-100 mph in 7.8 seconds, 0-170 mph in 27.7 seconds, and the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds at 125 mph. The Hellcat's fast, but nowhere near the performance of the ZR1X.
What factors account for the difference in performance between the Corvette ZR1X and the Hellcat?
A primary difference between these cars comes down to the sheer amount of horsepower each one brings — the Corvette ZR1X with 1250 horses easily outguns the Challenger Hellcat's 797, which we have taken a closer look at. That's a difference of more than 50% in the ZR1X's favor. Then you have a major difference in how this power is put down. The Corvette ZR1X has an all-wheel-drive layout that gets it off the line faster, compared to the Challenger Hellcat's need to put it all through the rear wheels, which can lead to visually appealing smoky burnouts that don't do much to help the car's traction.
Another factor is the difference in curb weights between these vehicles. The Corvette ZR1X weighs in at 4,139 pounds, while the Challenger Hellcat Widebody comes in at 4,514 pounds, a 375-pound penalty for a car that already suffers from a 453 horsepower deficit. One more difference comes down to the aerodynamics of each car's body — the Corvette sits lower at 48.6 inches high, compared to the Challenger Hellcat's 57.5-inch height, with the Corvette's design letting it slide through the air more easily as opposed to the Challenger Hellcat's boxy body.
To summarize, the Corvette ZR1X is more powerful, puts its power down better, weighs less, and is lower and more aerodynamic. These are all advantages that make the performance of the Corvette ZR1X superior to that of the Challenger Hellcat Widebody, one of the best of the many Hellcat versions that were produced by Dodge between 2015 and 2023.
What else should you know about the Corvette ZR1X and the Hellcat?
One major difference between the Corvette ZR1X and the Hellcat is that while you can buy a new Corvette ZR1X from your local Chevy dealer, the last of the Hellcats, whether they are of the two-door Challenger or the four-door Charger varieties, were produced back in 2023. This means that you must look to the used-car market for your Hellcat fix. We have covered the facts every Dodge fan should know about the legendary Hellcat engine.
The Corvette ZR1X, whose engine bay is shown above, is priced from $229,995, including destination freight and gas guzzler tax. Standard equipment on the outside of the ZR1X includes Michelin Pilot Sport run-flat, summer-only tires on 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, carbon fiber ground effects, quad center exit exhaust, performance suspension with magnetic selective ride control, and Alcon carbon-ceramic brakes. Inside, you get bucket seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, head-up display, Bose premium audio with 10 speakers, plus a performance data and video recorder.
The nine model years spanning the 2015-23 Dodge Hellcat Challenger and Charger production are available at your local used-car lot, where you will find Hellcats in widely varying conditions. There are also auction sites like Bring A Trailer, where more lightly used examples can be found. Pricing for 12 Challenger Hellcat Coupes sold there in August 2026 ranged from $31,250 to $111,000. Charger Hellcats were harder to find on Bring A Trailer, with only seven Hellcats being sold since January 2026, at prices from $57,000 to $81,000.