Corvette Z06 Vs. Hellcat: Which Is Faster & How Do They Compare In HP?

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has solidified itself in automotive history as the fastest muscle car ever made. However, since it was discontinued in 2023, Chevy has been pushing the Corvette's performance and design to the limit. The 2027 Corvette Stingray has become the first sports car under $100,000 to reach over 200 miles per hour, and that's just the base model.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has an iconic supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that makes 717 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque. This base model Hellcat can reach 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and hit a quarter mile in 11.9 seconds at 124 mph. The top speed is 203 mph. The 2027 Corvette Z06 has a 5.5L V8 LT6 engine considered the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 at 670 hp and 460 lb.-ft. of torque. This allows the Z06 to hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, then complete the quarter mile at 10.6 seconds at around 131 mph. Its top speed is 195 mph.

Comparing these two track-oriented beasts, the Hellcat has slower acceleration but a higher top speed. Even the Redeye variation with an enhanced Hellcat engine can't hit 60 mph as fast as the Z06. This is likely due to the Z06's lighter weight — it is 3,500 pounds compared to the Hellcat's 4,654 pounds with a widebody design. This is also why the Hellcat requires more horsepower to launch itself. While the Hellcat is an incredible machine with an unmistakable whine and intense aura, there are faster cars out there.