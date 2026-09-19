How To Steer Your Zero-Turn Mower & Make Turns Without Destroying Your Lawn

There are many differences between a riding mower and a zero-turn mower. One of the most significant, is of course, how each machine handles turning. Rather than a steering wheel, a zero-turn mower typically utilizes two levers, each independently controlling one of the rear wheels through separate hydrostatic transmissions.

The major advantage of a zero-turn is the enhanced maneuverability the design offers you, as they allow the operator to turn much more sharply after completing a pass. However, if you're not careful, every time you complete a pass and turn around in a zero-turn mower, you'll be leaving large divots or damaged sections of grass caused by the inside wheel as it turns.

These aren't exactly lightweight machines, as even cheaper introductory zero-turn mowers like the Murray Cruz with a 42-inch deck, tips the scale at 500 pounds. That means that anytime you make a sharp swing to head back across the lawn for another pass, the mower's hefty wheel can twist the turf as you turn. To prevent tearing up your grass, this is definitely something you'll want to stop doing if you have a riding mower. The good news is, there is a way to ensure both wheels are always moving and avoid this: namely, a three-point turn, sometimes also referred to as a K-turn.