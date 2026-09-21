What Does Fogging Oil Do To An Engine?

It's important to maintain a car you're not using, as inactivity can potentially lead to problems later on. This is especially true of the engine, which can experience issues that it ordinarily wouldn't if it was running on a regular basis. This includes moisture buildup due to temperature changes, a condition that can cause corrosion in some cases, but a product known as fogging oil could help prevent it.

Fogging oil works by spray-coating an engine's internal surfaces with oil. The oily film remains in place during a vehicle's storage, and helps to keep moisture away from the engine's metal components. That coating also lubricates inside the cylinders, where it can help keep the parts from drying out. This also helps to reduce any chance of damage that can occur when an engine that has been sitting for an extended period of time is finally started up again.

A good example of this product is Mercury Marine's Storage Seal Fogging Oil, which can be used in both two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The company recommends this product for winterization and long-term storage, and it can be used in a variety of engines, including those found in cars and trucks, boats, ATVs, motorcycles, and lawn equipment. Another option is the Star brite Deep Penetrating Fogging Oil, which can be used in gasoline and diesel engines as well. Before using fogging oil, though, be sure to read the directions on the product and consult your owner's manual.