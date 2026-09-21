What Does Fogging Oil Do To An Engine?
It's important to maintain a car you're not using, as inactivity can potentially lead to problems later on. This is especially true of the engine, which can experience issues that it ordinarily wouldn't if it was running on a regular basis. This includes moisture buildup due to temperature changes, a condition that can cause corrosion in some cases, but a product known as fogging oil could help prevent it.
Fogging oil works by spray-coating an engine's internal surfaces with oil. The oily film remains in place during a vehicle's storage, and helps to keep moisture away from the engine's metal components. That coating also lubricates inside the cylinders, where it can help keep the parts from drying out. This also helps to reduce any chance of damage that can occur when an engine that has been sitting for an extended period of time is finally started up again.
A good example of this product is Mercury Marine's Storage Seal Fogging Oil, which can be used in both two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The company recommends this product for winterization and long-term storage, and it can be used in a variety of engines, including those found in cars and trucks, boats, ATVs, motorcycles, and lawn equipment. Another option is the Star brite Deep Penetrating Fogging Oil, which can be used in gasoline and diesel engines as well. Before using fogging oil, though, be sure to read the directions on the product and consult your owner's manual.
What you should know about fogging oil
Fogging oil is made from petroleum oil and its exact formula can vary from one manufacturer to the next. The process for actually applying the oil can change as well, depending on whether the engine is carbureted or fuel-injected, as some brands may only be formulated for one or the other. This means that it might be added through the carburetor, air intake, or spark-plug holes. Always follow the application instructions for the specific engine and fogging oil product you're working with.
When it comes to how long fogging oil can last in an engine, the answer depends on the product itself. But there are some oils designed to provide protection for an extended period of time, which can be useful when needing to safeguard an engine for long-term storage. For example, Yamalube Stor-Rite Engine Fogging Oil can protect engine parts against moisture and salt water for up to one year, making it ideal for protecting two-stroke outboard motors while they're stored for the season.
That said, while fogging oils are specially designed to be used in an engine, what happens if you don't have any? The EPA says WD-40 can be used as a substitute for fogging oil in a small outboard motor, but there are also some marine sources that advise against using it. The best move, of course, is to check your owner's manual for more information and only use products specifically made for engine fogging.