When (And Why) Did American Cars Stop Using Carbureted Engines?

If you've got a bit of knowledge about gasoline-powered cars, you likely know that internal combustion happens when fuel and air are mixed, a spark is introduced, and the fuel burns inside the engine. There are several different types of combustion engines, but, at the risk of oversimplifying things, that's the basic process at the heart of an internal combustion engine. Eventually, further down the line, we get vehicle movement as a result of this combustion. But before any of that can happen, an engine needs fuel to be provided in a precise manner.

These days, efficient and generally reliable fuel injection systems supply fuel to engines, but that wasn't always the case. Before the fuel-injection systems, there was carburation. Carburetors were introduced in the late 1800's and they were used on most automobiles for nearly a century. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, however, fuel injection took over. Why exactly did the change happen? In short, it was for efficiency and performance. Fuel injection offered advantages over carburetors, with better efficiency, cleaner emissions, and improved performance. Fuel injection could also more easily be controlled via modern electronics systems, and problems could be diagnosed via onboard diagnostic systems (OBD). The auto industry eventually phased out carburetors on new vehicles by 1994.