What're The Differences Between Bosch 500 And 800 Series Appliances?

Shopping for a new appliance — be it a washing machine, a refrigerator, or a microwave — can be a bit daunting. First, you need to nail down which brand you're going to look into, as many people like to have uniformity in all of their home appliances, and there are numerous reliable home appliance brands on the market. Once you do that, though, many of these companies still have a vast array of options for the same appliance that you need to decide between. Bosch, one of the oldest appliance brands on the market, divides its appliances into a number of different series, but it can be a bit difficult to distinguish what separates them. Here, we're going to look at the 500 and 800 Series appliances from Bosch to see why they're kept separate, despite seemingly being very similar.

The most obvious differences right up front are the prices. By and large, 800 Series appliances are going to cost you more than 500 Series versions. These price differences can often be quite severe for comparable appliances. On the lower side of things, there's each series' respective 24-inch dishwasher. One from the 500 Series will run you $1,249, while an 800 Series model of the same size costs $1,399. The gap can be much larger, though, too. A 500 Series heat pump dryer retails at $1,699, but expect to plop down an extra $600 for the 800 Series model at $2,299. There's even an $850 price difference between the 500 Series' $5,049 36-inch gas freestanding range and the 800 Series' $5,899 one. These inflated prices indicate that the Bosch 800 Series is clearly seen as the premium line compared to the 500 Series, and that's for good reason.