Not LG, Not GE: This Brand Tops Consumer Reports' 'Best Dishwashers Of 2026' List
A dishwasher isn't a physically or financially small purchase, so it's key to do proper research before buying and lugging a new one into your home. There are several ways to research them before making the big decision. For example, resources such as Consumer Reports are widely trusted when it comes to product reviews and assessments. The publication revealed its Best Dishwashers of 2026 rankings in February, and topping the list wasn't a familiar name like LG or GE, but rather Bosch, which ultimately took the top three spots.
The number one spot on the Consumer Reports list went to the Bosch Benchmark Series SHP9PCM5N 24-inch dishwasher. The publication found it exceptional at washing and drying while remaining quiet, with it also being commended for its reliability and user satisfaction. The Bosch 800 Series SHX78CM5N 24-inch dishwasher earned the number two spot and delivered in similar areas, albeit without the same level of ease of use as the Benchmark unit. Third place went to the Bosch 300 Series SHE53C85N 24-inch dishwasher, even with its average drying performance. This is the only Bosch of the three that didn't earn the CR Green Choice designation for its environmentally friendly design.
Even though it's not Consumer Reports' pick for the overall most reliable kitchen appliance brand, Bosch performed quite well in the dishwasher department. However, looking at other similar reputable publications, Bosch doesn't get the same level of praise.
How Bosch fared with other major publications
As one of the foremost names in dishwasher technology, it's no surprise that Bosch appears frequently in conversations and lists about the appliance. With that said, the brand doesn't always rank at the top as it did in Consumer Reports. For instance, Good Housekeeping released its own Best Dishwashers of 2026 list, and the Bosch Benchmark Series model was the only Bosch unit mentioned, earning the Easiest to Load distinction. Good Housekeeping's Best Overall went to Miele, which Consumer Reports considers one of the most reliable dishwasher brands. The Miele Fully Integrated Smart dishwasher impressed with its cleaning performance, user-friendliness, and convenient innovations like its precise automated detergent dosing.
Meanwhile, Bosch dishwashers didn't even make the New York Times Wirecutter list of the best dishwashers. The publication selected a Miele model, the Miele G 5008 SCU Active Clean Touch dishwasher, as its number one pick, praising it for its performance, quietness, and ease of use. As for Reviewed's list, Bosch managed to score the top spot, overtaking the likes of Maytag, Samsung, Miele, and LG. The 800 Series model that ranked second on Consumer Reports' list came in first place for Reviewed, based in large part on its speed, stuck-on stain removal, and drying efficiency.
It may not top every list out there, but Consumer Reports and others have found Bosch's dishwashers to be some of the most recommendation-worthy around. Time will tell how the brand fares on future testing-backed lists and with its customers in the coming years.