Not LG, Not GE: This Brand Tops Consumer Reports' 'Best Dishwashers Of 2026' List

A dishwasher isn't a physically or financially small purchase, so it's key to do proper research before buying and lugging a new one into your home. There are several ways to research them before making the big decision. For example, resources such as Consumer Reports are widely trusted when it comes to product reviews and assessments. The publication revealed its Best Dishwashers of 2026 rankings in February, and topping the list wasn't a familiar name like LG or GE, but rather Bosch, which ultimately took the top three spots.

The number one spot on the Consumer Reports list went to the Bosch Benchmark Series SHP9PCM5N 24-inch dishwasher. The publication found it exceptional at washing and drying while remaining quiet, with it also being commended for its reliability and user satisfaction. The Bosch 800 Series SHX78CM5N 24-inch dishwasher earned the number two spot and delivered in similar areas, albeit without the same level of ease of use as the Benchmark unit. Third place went to the Bosch 300 Series SHE53C85N 24-inch dishwasher, even with its average drying performance. This is the only Bosch of the three that didn't earn the CR Green Choice designation for its environmentally friendly design.

Even though it's not Consumer Reports' pick for the overall most reliable kitchen appliance brand, Bosch performed quite well in the dishwasher department. However, looking at other similar reputable publications, Bosch doesn't get the same level of praise.