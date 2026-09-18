The Pros And Cons Of Retractable Tonneau Covers

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The history behind the tonneau cover's name predates its use as a pickup truck bed covering. The earliest examples of tonneau covers were actually meant for the passenger compartments on earlier cars, since the word tonneau was used to describe the shape of the open rear passenger area. Today, however, tonneau cover nearly always describes a truck bed cover.

There are a few different styles of tonneau covers, starting with hard or soft shell designs. Some roll up from the tailgate toward the cab, others have sections that flip one on top the other, one hard cover design lifts up in one piece like a giant trunk lid. Of course, there's also the retractable tonneau cover.

Each design has its unique list of pros and cons. Although the list of pros for retractable tonneau covers is substantial, they have some drawbacks that might make you reconsider your options. Among the biggest pros to having a retractable tonneau cover on the bed of your pickup truck are its secure storage, sleek design, and easy one handed operation. On the other hand, they are on the more expensive side, require complex installation, and require a canister that consumes under-cover bed space near the cab whether the cover is deployed or retracted.