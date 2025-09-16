Why Is It Called A 'Tonneau Cover'? The History Behind The Name

If you've ever wondered about the name of the leather cover over a pickup truck's bed, it's called a tonneau cover. The word tonneau is actually French and literally means cask or barrel, which describes the round shape of the rear passenger compartment on early cars. In 1901, the term was used by the English to describe the back seat area of an automobile, which was rounded, somewhat like a barrel. Cars like the 1903 Cadillac Model A had a rear entrance tonneau, where passengers got in the vehicle from behind.

Classic cars from this era had an open body, without protective windows or windshields, that was inspired by horse drawn carriages, but later, fabric or leather tonneau covers were created to protect the unused seats from rain, dust, and dirt on bad roads. It was a practical accessory that tied directly to the open, barrel-shaped design. Although it disappeared when enclosed, all-steel bodies became mainstream in the 1920s, it wouldn't be gone for long.