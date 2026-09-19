7 Brands Owned By 3M

You can find the 3M label on so many different products of all different varieties that it can be difficult to know precisely what it is that the company does. In truth, it might be easier to list the things 3M doesn't do.

The manufacturer has been in business for more than a century but not always under the same name. Originally called the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, the folks in charge later changed the company name to 3M for the sake of brevity and branding. Along the way, 3M innovated several now-standard office supplies like Scotch tape and the Post-it Note.

Today, 3M offers tens of thousands of products on digital and physical store shelves all over the world, and that's just those with the 3M name on the label. Then there are the subsidiaries, companies which present themselves under their own label but which actually operate under the 3M umbrella. It turns out the company's footprint might be even larger than you realized. Here are seven brands you may not know are actually owned by 3M.