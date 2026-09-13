Xbox Is Bringing A Big Dose Of Nostalgia To Its Current-Gen Consoles

Microsoft's Xbox division has been roiled with turmoil of late, with massive layoffs, studio closures, and the departure of the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer. Under the leadership of new boss Asha Sharma, the company has undergone massive restructuring, while at the same time trying to recapture some of the goodwill that's dissolved in recent years. Alongside dropping the price of Game Pass to increase its value against competitors like PlayStation Plus, the company will now let you change the startup animation on your console, reaching back to the Xbox One if, bizarrely, that's your favorite Xbox generation.

Some Xbox Insiders already have access to the feature, which lets you choose between a new "We are Xbox" animation, the previous gen Xbox One boot sequence, the updated Xbox One X startup, or the standard animation from the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. You can also choose to mute the boot sound, a valid option since, in a baffling exclusion, the Xbox 360 boot with its signature chimes isn't an option. Hopefully that one is coming eventually.

If you're an Alpha or Alpha-Skip-Ahead member of the Xbox Insider program, check Settings > System > Startup to see if you're on the list to test the new feature. If you didn't make the cut, consider tinkering with some of the Xbox Series X features that you're missing out on.