Nine US States Ban Lead Wheel Weights – This Is What Tire Shops Use Instead

There are nine states in the U.S. that ban the use of lead wheel weights for balancing tires: California, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, and Maine. These states are responsible for one-third of all vehicles that have been registered in North America, which includes Canada. The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Postal Service also have lead wheel weight bans.

The reason these states — along with Canada, Europe, and Japanese carmakers — have all eliminated lead wheel weights has to do with the environmental impact of lead. Lead is extremely toxic and is connected to a wide variety of conditions that are hazardous to health. The lead weights used for balancing wheels can fall off, only to be ground up into lead particles under the force of the traffic driving over them. Based on information from the U.S. Geological Survey and the EPA, lakes, streams, rivers, and oceans are subject to contamination from this and other sources of lead.

Alternative materials have been produced for use in wheel weights and are currently in use by tire shops across the country. These materials include steel, zinc, and composite materials like Plombco's Plasteel, a plastic-covered steel weight. These new materials can be used as clip-on or adhesive-backed weights, depending on the intended installation method. That said, while not recommended, it's sometimes possible to balance a tire without using any weights at all.