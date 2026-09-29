What's The Difference Between Bosch Benchmark And 800 Series Appliances?

Let's begin with what they share, starting with dishwashers. Both 800 Series and Benchmark dishwashers dry with CrystalDry, Bosch's patented system that uses a volcanic mineral called zeolite to turn moisture into heat. This is the same system that allows Bosch dishwashers to dry without an exposed heating element. Another useful feature present on both is PowerControl, a motorized spray arm that boosts wash intensity and it's present in one quadrant of the bottom rack. Not every 800 Series model gets it, though, so be sure to ask about it beforehand.

These two features are more or less exclusives to 800 and Benchmark since none of the lower tiers get either. Where Benchmark genuinely pulls ahead is with the water softener feature. It softens hard water by pulling out minerals, which is the same stuff that sometimes leaves those chalky spots on your glasses.

The remaining upgrades are things you feel, stuff that improves the overall experience, rather than stuff that cleans better. For instance, while both series ride on Bosch's EasyGlide ball-bearing racks, it's only Benchmark that gets the EasyGlide Plus version, which uses better bearings for a smoother pull. Benchmark also gets a light inside the tub, something none of the other tiers get, and it also runs slightly quieter. Consumer Reports, which has tested which brands make the quietest dishwashers, clocks the 800 at 42 decibels, roughly a quiet library, against 38 to 39 for Benchmark. However, the difference may be too small for most people to discern.