What's The Difference Between Bosch Benchmark And 800 Series Appliances?
Bosch is one of those companies whose kitchen appliance lines are relatively easy to understand. The company sorts all of its stuff — dishwashers, refrigerators, wall ovens, and cooktops — into tiers, and usually the bigger the number, the better the appliance you're getting. The tiers go 100, 300, 500, 800, and top out at Benchmark, the flagship grade that sits above everything else. Suppose you're in the market for the best Bosch has to offer; the question then becomes whether you should settle for the 800 or splurge extra on Benchmark.
The main difference here is that the 800 Series is where Bosch puts its high-performance features at a price plenty of people will still actually pay. Benchmark is more of a luxury line, and it's chasing a different buyer entirely. However, as is always the case, luxury doesn't mean you're getting more. Beyond certain features you can or can't do without, once you begin reading spec sheets, the differences are actually subtler than you'd think.
How the lines differ in the dishwasher category
Let's begin with what they share, starting with dishwashers. Both 800 Series and Benchmark dishwashers dry with CrystalDry, Bosch's patented system that uses a volcanic mineral called zeolite to turn moisture into heat. This is the same system that allows Bosch dishwashers to dry without an exposed heating element. Another useful feature present on both is PowerControl, a motorized spray arm that boosts wash intensity and it's present in one quadrant of the bottom rack. Not every 800 Series model gets it, though, so be sure to ask about it beforehand.
These two features are more or less exclusives to 800 and Benchmark since none of the lower tiers get either. Where Benchmark genuinely pulls ahead is with the water softener feature. It softens hard water by pulling out minerals, which is the same stuff that sometimes leaves those chalky spots on your glasses.
The remaining upgrades are things you feel, stuff that improves the overall experience, rather than stuff that cleans better. For instance, while both series ride on Bosch's EasyGlide ball-bearing racks, it's only Benchmark that gets the EasyGlide Plus version, which uses better bearings for a smoother pull. Benchmark also gets a light inside the tub, something none of the other tiers get, and it also runs slightly quieter. Consumer Reports, which has tested which brands make the quietest dishwashers, clocks the 800 at 42 decibels, roughly a quiet library, against 38 to 39 for Benchmark. However, the difference may be too small for most people to discern.
How the split plays out in other kitchen appliances
These differences also carry over to Bosch's other kitchen appliances. Take refrigeration, for example. Most, if not all, 800 Series fridges are sold as freestanding units you can slide into a gap. Meanwhile, Benchmark refrigerators are designed to be built-in and are panel-ready. This means you can cover the front with panels cut to match your cabinets. Again, the differences are less about features. In the case of fridges, it's more about the kind of layout you're committing to with the kitchen.
Things are different with ovens and cooktops, though, which split on controls instead. Benchmark's advantages in the oven are about how you use it. Its wall ovens get SideOpening doors, which open like a normal door instead of dropping down. These ovens also get a built-in meat thermometer, which you can stick into the meat. It then reads the roast's temperature and once it hits the set temperature the oven turns itself off. As for cooktops, the Benchmark line adds a feature called FlexInduction, which merges two burners into one long burner for a griddle.
If you're wondering about the quality differences, there isn't really much here. Yale Appliance, a Boston dealer that repairs what it sells, tracked how often each line needed a service call in its first year. Benchmark came in at 7.7% and regular Bosch at 7.8%, a difference that amounts to nothing. Both lines are good machines regardless, sitting near the top of Consumer Reports' best dishwashers list for 2026.