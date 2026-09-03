Do Bosch Dishwashers Have A Heating Element?

If you own a Bosch dishwasher, you might've noticed one thing missing from the inside of the appliance that typically comes standard on most other dishwashers: a visible heating element. Instead, Bosch dishwashers heat the water with an internal heat pump and rely on something called condensation drying to actually dry the dishes. It's a process Bosch popularized that uses hot water, the stainless steel interior tub, and the natural formation of condensation to dry dishes instead.

It's a basic thermodynamic process that this major dishwasher brand relies on for two main reasons. For one, it helps protect all your plastic cups and dishes from melting. That's something that happens all the time with the high heat associated with a conventional heating element. But beyond that, condensation drying also makes the entire drying process more energy efficient. There's no extra electricity needed to dry the dishes because the dishwasher's just using the leftover heat from the rinse cycle to dry everything. Pretty neat for what Consumer Reports calls the best dishwasher brand on the market today.