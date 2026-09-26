How Much Does The C8 Corvette ZR1X Cost In 2026 & Is It Street Legal?
At a whopping 1,250 horsepower, the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is the most powerful Corvette ever built. It gets all of that thanks to a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine driving the rear wheels, and a 186-horsepower electric motor onboard that specifically spins the front wheels. It's a car that Chevy likes to call an eAWD. These numbers clearly mean supercar territory, so the pricing is right up there, too. On Chevrolet's website, the build-and-price tool currently starts the 2026 ZR1X at $209,700 in 1LZ trim, with the destination charge every new car carries already folded in.
There are two versions of the ZR1X on sale, and the 1LZ trim is the cheaper option. The more premium variant is the 3LZ, which gets you Napa leather seats and a 14-speaker Bose stereo, starting at $220,700. You can also tack on convertible capabilities for about $10,000 to either trim. Moreover, there's a limited edition called Quail Silver on offer, sold only as a 3LZ convertible in matte paint, that opens at $241,395 before delivery. That said, if you add fancier features like the Power-retractable convertible hardtop and the 10-spoke Visible carbon fiber wheels, the pricing can climb to well over $255,000.
Despite being a supercar, all that money at least buys you something you can plate, insure, and drive to work. Chevrolet confirms in the FAQ on the page for the ZR1X that, while the car is track-tuned, it's still road-legal.
What living with a ZR1X actually looks like
It's not like the car barely clears the bar for road legality, either, since you get some of the basic conveniences that make this car practical. For one, the ZR1X runs on ordinary pump gas rather than race fuel. Its battery also never needs plugging in, thanks to regenerative braking. Chevrolet also sells the car with a normal factory warranty.
However, whether the ZR1X makes for a good daily driver is a different question. Thankfully, Chevrolet has tried to make it so with features like Stealth Mode, which debuted on the hybrid Corvette E-Ray. It allows the car to creep on electric power alone for four or five miles at up to 45 mph. Given that it's a pretty loud car, a feature like this lets it leave a quiet street without waking anyone up. The car also gets a dedicated Tour mode for ordinary city and highway use.
Additionally, Road & Track reported that the company subjects even the track-focused ZR1X to things like deep-freeze testing, extreme cold starts, and dedicated traction control tuning. There's also a Weather drive mode that tames this beast a bit for rain and snow, softening throttle response, since it's easy to lose control under such conditions. This is supported by Top Gear reporting that the ride felt genuinely good on wet California roads and never overwhelmed on narrow, rain-soaked roads. The goal, it seems, is to make every Corvette work as a four-season machine, and with options that even include all-weather floor liners and a collapsible cargo organizer, Chevrolet may have succeeded.