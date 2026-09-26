How Much Does The C8 Corvette ZR1X Cost In 2026 & Is It Street Legal?

At a whopping 1,250 horsepower, the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is the most powerful Corvette ever built. It gets all of that thanks to a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine driving the rear wheels, and a 186-horsepower electric motor onboard that specifically spins the front wheels. It's a car that Chevy likes to call an eAWD. These numbers clearly mean supercar territory, so the pricing is right up there, too. On Chevrolet's website, the build-and-price tool currently starts the 2026 ZR1X at $209,700 in 1LZ trim, with the destination charge every new car carries already folded in.

There are two versions of the ZR1X on sale, and the 1LZ trim is the cheaper option. The more premium variant is the 3LZ, which gets you Napa leather seats and a 14-speaker Bose stereo, starting at $220,700. You can also tack on convertible capabilities for about $10,000 to either trim. Moreover, there's a limited edition called Quail Silver on offer, sold only as a 3LZ convertible in matte paint, that opens at $241,395 before delivery. That said, if you add fancier features like the Power-retractable convertible hardtop and the 10-spoke Visible carbon fiber wheels, the pricing can climb to well over $255,000.

Despite being a supercar, all that money at least buys you something you can plate, insure, and drive to work. Chevrolet confirms in the FAQ on the page for the ZR1X that, while the car is track-tuned, it's still road-legal.