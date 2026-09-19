Can You Use A Portable Air Conditioner In An Outdoor Space?
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Attempting to cool an outdoor patio can take extreme measures during the heat of summer. For instance, using a portable air conditioner designed for indoors use to cool an outdoor space may have crossed your mind. While it's possible so as long as a suitable power source is nearby, using a portable air conditioner outdoors isn't the most efficient way to cool an outdoor space, even if it's one of the best portable air conditioners of 2026.
It's true that some of the downsides associated with portable air conditioners are mitigated by using them outdoors. For example, when used inside a home the condensate produced by the unit as it dehumidifies the air must be drained. When used on a concrete patio or all weather deck, it may be possible to drain the unit directly to the floor or at the very least not have to worry about spilling the water as it is emptied. Outdoor use also relieves the worry of venting the unit's exhaust through a window opening.
Problems with using a typical portable air conditioner outdoors begin with trying to cool a large space. For best results, consider a portable air conditioner unit purpose-built for the outdoors, like the Climate Pro X20, available on Amazon. However, it's best to temper your expectations for the amount of cooling any type of portable air conditioner can provide outdoors. Think of getting cool breeze near the unit's output vent as opposed to significantly lowering the temperature of your outdoor space.
Other ways to cool an outdoor space
If you'd rather not invest in a dedicated portable outdoor air conditioner or overwork a unit designed for indoor use, there are outdoor gadgets that can make your backyard more comfortable. Options for a cooler outdoor space range from erecting a large hardtop outdoor gazebo to an economical patio water misting cooling system.
If you live in an area with relatively low humidity, your outdoor space could benefit from a swamp cooler instead of an air conditioner unit. Whereas air conditioners use electricity to compress a refrigerant and power fans to deliver cool air, swamp coolers only use a fan to draw hot dry air across water soaked pads and blow it into the space it is cooling. As the air moves across the wet pads water vapor evaporates, absorbing heat from the air in the process, before cooler air is expelled from the unit. It's because of this process that swamp coolers are also known as evaporative coolers.